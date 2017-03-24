Reminder: Pruning and trimming seminar at Edmonds Wildlife Demo Garden March 25

Native plant expert Nancy Moore, plant steward for the Washington Native Plant Society, will provide tips and techniques for pruning and trimming your garden from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, March 25, at the Edmonds Wildlife Habitat and Demonstration. Attendees will also have a chance to practice what they learned.

The Demo Garden is located at the northwest corner of Pine Street and Edmonds Way at the Willow Creek Hatchery. You can park on Pine Street or come on down the driveway to the small parking area for the hatchery. All indoor activities will take place in the Hatchery educational facility.

For more information see www.pilchuckaudubon.org or contact garden@pilchuckaudubon.org or call 425-771-8165.