Reminder: Holly House ‘Roaring 20s’ gala March 4

Tickets are on sale now for the annual Holly House Gala, to be held on March 4.

This year’s theme is “Come to the Roaring 20s.” The gala serves as a fundraiser to help support 2,200 low-income children in 16 schools across the Edmonds School District.

The event runs from 6-9 p.m. and will feature a silent auction, a live auction, Italian buffet, desserts and wine. Party or 1920s attire is requested. The gala will take place at the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr.

Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased at this link. The link also allows anyone who wishes to donate to Holly House but cannot attend the event to give a “regrets” gift of their choice.