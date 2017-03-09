Restaurant News: ‘Dine Around Seattle’ – in Edmonds, plus St. Paddy’s Day finds

Eat your local heart out. Skip the traffic and the parking hassles in downtown Seattle — the best meals are right around the corner.

Dine Around Seattle

Local Edmonds restaurants Salt & Iron and sister restaurant Bar Dojo offer some amazing deals. Promotional meals are available now through March 23. (Sunday dinner, Monday through Thursday lunch and dinner.)

Menus will feature a starter, an entree and a glass of wine, priced at $18 for lunch and $44 for dinner. Yours truly had to check out the offerings at Salt & Iron, but what to choose?

Lunch began with favorite veggies — fennel and beets. Beet salad with honey crisp apples, red beets, Mizuna greens, thin slices of fennel and chevre. Candied pecans added a sweet crunch and the beet juice in the vinaigrette dressed it well.

A healthy salad meant indulgence in a favorite entrée, the 8 oz burger. Perfect and moist round chuck was tucked into a brioche bun with snowy white cheddar, frisee, olive tapenade, chipotle aioli, Mortadella and crispy onions. No need to add the bacon or the egg this time. Pommes frites, topped with pesto, wow… I enjoyed my red wine — Tenuta Sant’Antonio “Scaia” Corvina — with salad and burger.

My companion ordered the risotto. Tooth-tender Arborio rice, accented with gypsy peppers, pea vines, moistened with a tomato-fennel broth. Colorful micro greens, and savory Gulf prawns finished the dish. White wine — Cave de Lugny “Les Charmes” Chardonnay — paired well with this seafood dish.

We could not finish either entrée; even lunch portions satisfy before the plates are empty. While the balance of the entrees could go home in brown boxes, the desserts needed our full attention. Coffee pana cotta — brandy caramel, orange cream, arranged with a super moist slice of Medjool date torte and topped with tiny espresso meringues. Too pretty to eat — well almost.

The benefits of a dining companion are many — good company, of course, and the ability to share plates, especially desserts like Pistachio Napoleon. Pistachio mousse tucked into puff pastry squares made this treat “shareable.” The Meyer lemon curd, and vanilla bean anglaise decorated the plate with artful dollops to top each piece of pastry. Pistachio gelato finished this elegant dessert.

Open- a new Poke place in Edmonds!

Ono Authentic Hawaiian Poke located at 10016 Edmonds Way, Ste E, in Edmonds (former Starbucks location.) Watch this weekend’s My Edmonds News for a full review!

Friends of the Edmonds Library is partnering with Gallaghers’ Where-U-Brew on a fundraising event.

Gallagher’s, an Edmonds DIY brewery and taproom, is a favorite in our community. The Kretzler family that now owns Gallagher’s has a long history in Edmonds. Did you know that Marcie Kretzler’s first job was in a public library? Support for the Edmonds Library is right in step.

On Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Gallaghers’ will be donating a portion of all drink sales as well as a sizable amount from each batch brewed. Those with more discerning palates can also make wine! Plus, 100 percent of the raffle proceeds will be going to the Friends.

At 4 p.m. there will be a great raffle with Gallaghers’ gifts, some book baskets they’re putting together and race entries to the Beat the Bracket 5k that have been donated by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

Speaking of support for the local community, a new burger place at Aurora Village called The Habit Burger Grill is all about giving back.

Based in Santa Barbara, Calif., Habitat has opened three locations in Washington state since 2015. The newest location, at 1253 N. 205th in Shoreline, will partner with local non-profits for a series of events.

Shoreline Public School Foundation and Shoreline PTA Council have been selected as charity partners for the Shoreline grand opening. The partners will receive 100 percent of the proceeds raised at each event to put toward their respective causes.

My burger-loving son and I were able to attend a pre-opening event and can tell you right away that we have a new favorite. At the event we were served the Charburger — fresh ground beef, char grilled, topped with crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, caramelized onions, pickles and mayo on a toasted bun.

Choices to hold that burger include locally baked buns — toasted French roll, grilled sourdough, seeded or wheat buns, even lettuce wraps. Even on the limited menu day, we could get the wheat bun, and I saw lettuce-wrapped burgers go out as well.

Drinks go beyond the usual sodas – the Habit offers strawberry limeade, which has cucumbers floating in it too. Refreshing, just the right amount of tart with sweet.

Open since March 8, the full menu is available. Here are some of the highlights:

Tri-Tip Steak: Hand-cut marinated tri-tip steak, veggies and a choice of barbecue or teriyaki sauce- also house-made.

More sandwich choices: Beach-inspired recipes like albacore tuna filet — line-caught, sushi-grade tuna steak with a teriyaki glaze, and homemade tartar sauce too. Chicken is hand-filleted marinated chicken breast. There are veggie burgers too and salads.

Super Food Salad: Baby kale and garden lettuce, quinoa, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, craisins, and feta cheese tossed in house-made kale pesto vinaigrette and topped with a grilled chicken breast.

The Habit Burger Grill is open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lynnwood is booming too — here’s another new restaurant

Opened late summer, it escaped Restaurant News’ notice, tucked away next to the Albertson’s, a smallish, plain eatery, no fancy décor, but DON’T miss this spot for authentic Northern Indian cuisine.

Aman Cuisine of India, at 12926 Mukilteo Speedway in Ste E15, makes up for lack of atmosphere by serving up amazing food.

No lunch buffet meant we had to choose entrees that would provide variety to do a decent review. We ordered a round of naan, and that disappeared in moments. OK, we were a bit hungry and warm bread, so tender and hot just off the Tandoor oven wall, was comfort food with each nibble. Sauces that accompanies were sweet and savory at the same time. We soon ordered a second round, this time with garlic.

Our menu choices were difficult. They all appealed, so for this visit we choose a meat entrée and a vegetarian dish.

Vegetable biryani: A simple vegetable curry, full of fresh Indian flavors, colorful and delicious served with the mint chutney that accompanied.

Lamb saag masala: This tasty lamb recipe features Garam masala which literally means “hot mixture of spices”. The yogurt sauce, tender chunks of lamb and the spinach melted in my mouth.

Chai tea was served piping hot with sweetener on the side. I appreciate that option as I dislike syrupy sweet tea.

Mark your calendars: St. Paddy’s Day events, Anniversaries, and more…

Salish Sea Brewing: Owner Jeff Barnett says “we will be cooking up a special menu next week, starting Wednesday March 15, through the weekend for St. Paddy’s Day! We will be featuring our Red Ale and Blackfish Stout as well!”

Celtic Cowboy BBQ has smoked corned beef on sale for the month of March to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Although CCBBQ’s owner is of Scottish descent, he still likes to help Irish neighbors celebrate! Promotion details can be found on the website.

Salt & Iron will celebrate its second anniversary this month, and the restaurant has a week full of activities planned. The celebration runs Monday, March 27 – Friday, March 31, with a variety of delicious promotions. Here are some reasons to make reservations early:

$1 oysters served all day in entire restaurant. Beverage special features 50 percent off any glass of bubbles. Anniversary dinner special: Filet mignon topped with a lobster tail and béarnaise sauce. While you’re there, enter the drawing for a $200 gift card (winner chosen Saturday, April 1).

Scratch is the featured distillery at 190 Sunset’s inaugural Drinking School event

Don’t miss this special event on Saturday, March 11, from 3-5 p.m.

‘Professor’ Niles Peacock educates you on his favorite subject – booze. Enjoy delicious eats prepared by Executive Chef Clive Gomez. Sip cocktails and learn about the history of the classics and their significance in cocktail culture.

Each class will feature a special guest distiller. Following the final exam, students will receive their diploma of drinking.

Reservations required. Tuition: $75/per person. Register by phone at 425-329-3669

Tuesday, March 21: Ivar’s to celebrate “flounder,” Ivar Haglund’s would-be 112th birthday!

On Tuesday, March 21, fans who purchase one regularly-priced entrée and wish Ivar “Happy Birthday” at any of the three full-service restaurants or 23 Seafood Bar locations will receive a second entree of their choice from a special birthday menu for just $1.12.

Celebrate early, from March 13 to 22: Fans who post a photo wearing an Ivar’s captain hat with #IvarBD will be entered for a chance to win $112 Ivar’s gift cards. Full details are included on their site at Ivars.com

Vintage Seattle menus on exhibit the month of March at the Edmonds Library

Menus play a big part in our dining experience. This exhibit features the menu itself on a display stand with a color photocopy of the menu interior in front. One can see both the front and inside of each piece. Stroll down the culinary memory lane. Remember the kind of foods that were offered and at look at those prices. Sigh…

— By Kathy Passage

A specialty gourmet food broker for over 30 years, Kathy Passage has in-depth knowledge on food and the special qualities of ingredients used in the exquisite products she helped bring to market. Kathy brings this unique perspective from the “other side of the plate” to writing about the food and restaurant scene in Edmonds.