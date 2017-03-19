Scene in Edmonds: Collision sends woman to hospital

1 of 2

A traffic lane was blocked for a short time at the intersection of 236th Street Southwest and Edmonds Way Sunday following a late-morning, rear-end collision.

According to Edmonds Police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, a minivan rear-ended a BMW convertible, which was stopped at 236th Street Southwest. The impact launched the BMW into the property in front of Sno-King Massage, just missing the building, Hawley said.

The car’s driver, a 56-year-old Seattle woman, was taken to Swedish Edmonds. The minivan driver, also from Seattle, was cited for negligent driving.