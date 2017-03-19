Scene in Edmonds: Collision sends woman to hospital

1 of 2
A traffic lane was blocked for a short time at the intersection of 236th Street Southwest and Edmonds Way Sunday following a late-morning, rear-end collision.
According to Edmonds Police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley, a minivan rear-ended a BMW convertible, which was stopped at 236th Street Southwest. The impact launched the BMW into the property in front of Sno-King Massage, just missing the building, Hawley said.
The car’s driver, a 56-year-old Seattle woman, was taken to Swedish Edmonds. The minivan driver, also from Seattle, was cited for negligent driving.
Does anyone find it ironic that the massage place is still in business after all these years in the same location.
You could say the same for many Edmonds businesses. Many are still in place after all these years at the same location.
Don’t understand why it’s ironic.
BTW – I LOVE the holiday light show the massage business does every year! Delightful!