Scene in Edmonds: Families, friends gather for Tiki Trivia fun

“You mean trivia is free?!” exclaimed one couple when cash tips were being gathered for Emcee Eric Dubbury at Thursday’s “A Very Taki Tiki Trivia” competition in downtown Edmonds.

Trivia is played at Taki Tiki, 518 Main St., each Thursday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. except on the fourth Thursday of the month. Not only is it free, family friendly and fun, but there are terrific prizes. During Thursday night’s competition, they included $10 for the most clever team name, which was “Googling Gingers,” although no electronic devices are permitted during the 40-question game. A $25 gift card to Taki Tiki was awarded for third place; $25 gift card to The Cheesemonger for second place; and $50 gift card to Epulo for first place.

Next Thursday’s prizes are even bigger: First prize is $50 to Salt & Iron, and $50 to Bar Dojo. Second, third, and creative team prizes are a surprise. Happy hour prices for food are valid throughout the competition for all players, with a wide variety of menu choices, and Taki Tiki also features several desserts. Up to eight people per team is permitted.

Players are encouraged to join forces with other teams as it is community oriented and a fun way to make new friends. Players trade papers for grading after each set of 10 questions as Dubbury touts sponsors My Edmonds News, Cascadia Art Museum and Edmonds Historical Museum.

— Story and photo by Kim Kimmy