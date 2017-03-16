Scene in Edmonds: Phoenix Theatre brightens Rotary Club breakfast

This week, the Edmonds Daybreaker Rotary Club hosted three people from The Phoenix Theatre, which is located in Firdale Village. The club enjoyed a skit from the play TMI and laughed all the way through it. The next Phoenix play, “The Female of the Species,” will run from April 7-30.

The Edmonds Daybreakers meets each Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. at Anthony’s on the Edmonds waterfront. The club sponsors community events like the upcoming Easter Egg Hunt in City Park and the Edmonds Jazz Connection, which will be held Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend.

Next Tuesday, March 21, the speaker will be retired CIA agent Bob Rinehart, who will address whether we should fear or get along with Russia.

Guests are welcome to attend. Call Tom Sheehan at 206-949-2646 for more information or email at ThomasSheehan@msn.com.