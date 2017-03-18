Scene in Edmonds: Volunteers clean grave markers in preparation for student project

About 30 members of the Shoreline Stake of Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints braved pouring rain Saturday afternoon for an important task: Cleaning the gravestones at the Edmonds Cemetery.

The church members’ volunteer work was a necessary step as the City of Edmonds prepares the cemetery for an important project next week. Starting Monday, March 20, students from Western Washington University will participate in a mapping and GPS project of all grave markers at cemetery, Parks Manager Rich Lindsay said. Students will then be taking photos of each head stone to put into data base, he added.