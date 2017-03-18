Scene in Edmonds: Volunteers clean grave markers in preparation for student project

Don Cannon from Edmonds scrubs a grave marker.

About 30 members of the Shoreline Stake of Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints braved pouring rain Saturday afternoon for an important task: Cleaning the gravestones at the Edmonds Cemetery.

The church members’ volunteer work was a necessary step as the City of Edmonds prepares the cemetery for an important project next week. Starting Monday, March 20, students from Western Washington University will participate in a mapping and GPS project of all grave markers at cemetery, Parks Manager Rich Lindsay said. Students will then be taking photos of each head stone to put into data base, he added.

Also pitching in were Mormon Church missionaries Derek Peterson, left, visiting from Arizona, and Sam Merrill,  from Utah.

The project is one of several being undertaken by Western students as part of the year-long Sustainable Cities partnership.a joint endeavor of Edmonds, Western, and the Association of Washington Cities to engage students  in a variety of city issues and challenges related to sustainability.

 

