Scene nearby: CarMax opens in Lynnwood

1 of 3

Following a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, CarMax is now open in the 21300 block of Highway 99 in Lynnwood.

It’s one of two locations in the Puget Sound region that opened on March 30. The other is in Puyallup. CarMax has also joined the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

CarMax is the country’s largest used-car retailer and a Fortune 500 company. The first CarMax location opened in September 1993.

The location used to be home to Detroit Auto Works, and prior to that housed a Gold’s Gym and a Safeway store. The building located on the lot was demolished in 2014.