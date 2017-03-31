Scintillating Seaview Science Fair stokes students

1 of 11

The 10th bi-annual Seaview Elementary Science Fair got underway bright and early on Friday morning, as students arrived ready for a full day of presentations by local experts and educators on everything from insects to electricity.

“The Science Fair has been a regular event at Seaview for the past 20 years,” said faculty fair coordinator and second grade teacher Tanya Farrow. “We’ve been busy organizing since September, lining up presenters and making sure we touch on as many aspects of science as we can. We try to get a good mix of returning and new presenters to help keep the material fresh and interesting. Running this thing is a lot of work, which is why we do it every other year. Luckily, I have the help of parent Kerry Fleiger-Holmes, who has been involved in past science fairs at the school.”

Presenters set up in classrooms and outdoor locations. Student groups rotate between sites, typically spending 30 minutes with each presenter.

This is Farrow’s first year running the event at the Edmonds elementary school. She took over from Bob Shepard, who retired last year after coordinating every Seaview Science Fair since the beginning. But he couldn’t resist showing up to help out as a volunteer. “This thing really gets into your blood,” he laughed. “I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

As for Farrow, she’s already thinking about the next fair in 2019. “Kerry and I already have some ideas for great presenters that will really inspire our students. And after all, that’s what it’s about. Getting students stoked on science!”

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel