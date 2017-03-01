Reminder: Shoreline CC program March 2 to discuss Peru’s history, culture

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, will present a free program, “Peru’s History, Culture, and Place in the World,” from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at Shoreline Community College, Room 9208.

The program will feature Miguel Angel Velásquez, Honorary Consul General for Peru in Seattle.

Peru is one of the most important U.S. trade partners in Latin America, including significant contributions to and from the state of Washington. Total bilateral trade has grown from $9 billion in 2009 to $14 billion in 2015. Velásquez will discuss Peru’s unique history, culture and geography.

This event is free. To save a seat, go to the Global Affairs Center calendar.