Shoreline CC to present program March 16 on U.S.-Mexico relations

The Global Affairs Center at Shoreline Community College, directed by Edmonds resident Larry Fuell, will present a free program, “North America in the 21st Century:

Mexico’s Perspective,” from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16. The speaker is Dr. Roberto Dondisch, Consul General for Mexico, Seattle.

U.S. relations with Mexico are strong and vital. The two countries share a 2,000-mile border, and bilateral relations between the two have a direct impact on the lives and livelihoods of millions of Americans. Mexico is the United States’ second-largest export market (after Canada) and third-largest trading partner (after Canada and China). But, the U.S. just finished a rather bruising Presidential election, including some heated words about immigration and trade directed to our southern neighbor. What do Mexican citizens think about their place in the world?

The free program will be at Shoreline Community College, Room 9208. To save a seat, go to the Global Affairs Center calendar.