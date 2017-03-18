Sounder trains to run Sunday for Sounders FC opening day match

Stadium-bound trains from the north will depart Everett at 1:45 p.m. Return trains depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the match.

A complete schedule of Sounder service to select Sounders FC matches this season is available at soundtransit.org/soundersfc.

Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail service to and from CenturyLink Field. Link runs every 10 minutes on Sunday and serves 14 stations in downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila and SeaTac. Link’s Stadium and International District stations are a short walk from CenturyLink Field.

Many ST Express buses also drop off passengers near the stadium. Link and ST Express bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedule. Regular fares apply for all Sound Transit services.