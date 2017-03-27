Taco Tuesday? Eat at Chipotle March 28 and support E-W Escapade grad party

Come dine at Chipotle’s in Lynnwood Tuesday, March 28 any time between 11 a.m.-9 p.m, and 50 percent of all proceeds will go to Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Escapade 2017, the grad party for seniors.

Bring in this flier, show it on your smartphone or just tell the cashier you’re supporting the EWHS Escapade fundraiser. In fact, if you print it out, there are two on the page. You can cut them and keep one for yourself and share the other with a neighbor or friend.

The Lynnwood Chipotle is located at 4120 196th St. S.W., Suite 150