EntertainmentThe Arts The Phoenix Theatre draws laughter with its quirky take on life’s simplicities March 25, 2017 139 0 Grab the car keys! We are heading to Seattle where The Phoenix Theatre is participating in Seattle’s Fringe Fest 2017 to appreciative audiences. Their performance of “Askew” continues at the Eclectic Theatre on Sunday, March 26 at 2:15 p.m.; Friday, March 31 at 9:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 1 at 5:45 p.m. Artfully Edmonds arrived fashionably late to the Eclectic Theatre (1214 10th Ave.) Saturday just as the Phoenix troupe set up for the second of its four pieces which offer “a comic and quirky view of the world from separate [off-kilter] perspectives” written by playwright and Phoenix Theatre’s managing director Debra Gettleman (directed by Eric Lewis). For Saturday’s performance, standing in the back of the theatre with playwright Bill Bernat whose production followed our local stars, it was actually thrilling to hear the laughter from the audience and wonder how well The Phoenix Theatre did in the balloting that takes place after each production. We recommend seeing the Sunday, March 26 production of “Askew” or the March 31 9:30 p.m. show to avoid parking expenses. But be assured, the Eclectic Theatre — where “Askew” is being performed — is in the heart of Broadway’s restaurant district. Step out — and support Edmonds’ Phoenix Theatre! Tickets for Seattle Fringe Fest 2017 are available through this link.— Emily Hill