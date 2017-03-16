Tickets on sale for April 22 EWHS Athletic Booster Club Auction Party

Tickets are now on sale to this year’s EWHS Athletic Booster Club Auction Party, set for Saturday, April 22 at the Holy Rosary Parish Center.

Ticket options:

Individual tickets: $65

Couples: $130

Table of 8: $500

The live auction will raise much-needed funds for sports teams at Edmonds-Woodway High School. You can also participate in a separate online auction which runs April 12-19. Peruse the options and place bids on your favorites.

For more information on volunteering, donating, attending and bidding, go to www.edmondswoodwayABC.com/auction.