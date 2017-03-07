Tour Edmonds School District schools with Superintendent McDuffy on Thursday

All are invited to join Superintendent Kris McDuffy on the third of four school tour opportunities this school year on Thursday, March 9. This tour will include visits to the new Maintenance & Transportation building, Mountlake Terrace High and Hazelwood Elementary.

Tours begin and end in the Boardrooms – Educational Services Center (ESC), 20420 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood. Attendees can meet there at 9 a.m. The tours are expected to end at noon.

The program includes:

Breakfast and District update;

School buses taking attendees to visit the new Maintenance and Transportation facility, Mountlake Terrace High and Hazelwood Elementary School.

Spanish interpretation will be available. If you’d like additional languages, need any other accommodations or have questions, please contact Oscar Halpert, halperto@edmonds.wednet.edu or 425-431-7045.

The fourth and final opportunity is Thursday, May 4 from noon-3 p.m. That tour will cover the northeast quadrant, which consists of the schools feeding into Lynnwood High School.