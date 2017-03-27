Traffic signal damage means temporary 4-way stop at Hwy 104 and 15th/226th

Driving on State Route 104/Edmonds Way to or from downtown Edmonds or the Edmonds ferry? The City of Edmonds on Monday recommended that drivers avoid the intersection at 15th/226th, where a temporary four-way stop is in place following an electrical short in a traffic signal cabinet.

“This requires all traffic on SR104 (and the two side streets) to treat this as a four-way stop-controlled intersection,” said City of Edmonds Public Works Director Phil Williams. Until the signal is replaced, Williams predicted a “very difficult” drive during commute hours. “I would strongly encourage drivers to avoid the intersection if their travel plans make that possible,” he said.

Edmonds police will provide two officers at the intersection between 4 and 6:30 p.m. Monday to assist with traffic control, he said.

According to Williams, the 1982-era signal cabinet controlling the intersection’s traffic lights shorted out, causing irreparable electrical damage. “Timing is everything,” he said in an email, noting that the city had scheduled that intersection as one of two locations to receive new signal cabinets this year. Since the lead time on a new cabinet now is too long, the city on Monday found a newer (2002-era) replacement in the City of Lynnwood, and that is set to be installed Tuesday.

The plan is for Snohomish County PUD to come out first thing Tuesday morning to handle the wiring, followed by a State Department of Labor and Industries inspection so that power can be turned on to cabinet.

“When the work is being done the signals will be off entirely so we will need police presence in the morning as well,” Williams said.