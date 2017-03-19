Traffic to stop several times overnight on I-5 in Seattle, March 20-24

Late-night travelers who use Interstate 5 just north of downtown Seattle should prepare for delays during the overnight hours of Monday, March 20, to Friday, March 24, the Washington State Department of Transportation said.

Seattle City Light crews will close both directions of I-5 for as long as 25 minutes at a time between 11:59 p.m. and 4 a.m. each night. Northbound traffic will stop at State Route 520 and southbound traffic will stop at Northeast Northgate Way. Crews could stop traffic up to five times.

The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Ravenna Boulevard/Northeast 65th Street and the Northeast 50th Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will also close from 11:59 p.m. Monday to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

During these traffic stoppages, Seattle City Light crews will pull power lines over I-5 at Northeast 60th Street in order to enhance the reliability of the electrical system.