Update: Woman dies after being struck by train at Haines Wharf Park

A 41-year-old woman walking on the railroad tracks Sunday near Haines Wharf Park in north Edmonds was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train around 7:10 p.m.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Shane Hawley, the woman was walking on the tracks with her husband when she was hit by the train, which was traveling northbound. The husband was not injured.

Hawley said he didn’t know if the train was carrying passengers.

The tracks will be closed for several hours while police investigate the incident. The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office will take custody of the body and determine the official cause and manner of death.

Haines Wharf Park is located in the 16100 block of 75th Avenue West.

— By Larry Vogel