Updated: After car found, police say man found at Dive Park likely committed suicide

Edmonds police found the car belonging to a man whose body was discovered on the sea floor by two divers at the Edmonds Dive Park Saturday morning, and now believe that the man may have committed suicide.

The car was discovered by police “in the area” near the dive park, Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Shane Hawley said. After running the vehicle’s identification, police were able to identify the man and determine that he wasn’t a missing person. The vehicle contained items that indicated the man may have previously attempted suicide, Hawley added.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office took custody of the body and will determine the official cause and manner of death. The medical examiner’s office will also notify the man’s next of kin, Hawley said.

Police were called to the scene around 10 a.m. Saturday after the divers found the man and brought the body to the surface. The divers then took the body to shore and called police.

Based on the body’s appearance, initial indications are that the man — who was wearing street clothes — wasn’t in the water that long, Hawley said.