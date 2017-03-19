Want to volunteer in Edmonds but don’t know where to start? This April 1 event is for you

Want to get involved in your community? Want to meet fun new people? Want to use your time and talents to make a difference?

Then mark your calendars for Saturday, April 1 between 1 and 4 p.m. and plan to attend the Community Volunteer Open House at the Edmonds Historical Museum located at 118 5th Ave. in downtown Edmonds. There is no admission fee for this event.

There you’ll meet representatives from organizations who need YOU, including the Cascadia Art Museum; Clothes for Kids; Edmonds Arts Festival; Edmonds in Bloom; Edmonds Center for the Arts; Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission; Edmonds Floretum Garden Club and Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage. Events managed by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce; A Taste of Edmonds; An Edmonds Kind of 4th; Edmonds Classic Car Show; Edmonds Trick-or-Treat; Edmonds Tree Lighting Ceremony and Clam Chowder Cook-Off, will also be represented. Edmonds Historical Museum will feature: Museum Garden Market and Summer Farmers’ Market; 4th of July Carnegie Library Float; Heritage Days; Halloween Haunted Museum; Scarecrow Festival and Museum Plaza improvements.

“We live in a very special place, and people who freely give of themselves are a big part of what makes it that way,” said Sandra Butterfield, Museum secretary and event organizer. “This is the perfect opportunity to meet directly with local organizations who need your time and talents.”