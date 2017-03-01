Weekend mattress sale to benefit Chase Lake Community School

Lynnwood’s Home & RV Mattress Center is having a special event this Friday-Sunday, March 3-5, to benefit Edmonds-based Chase Lake Community School. During that time, 10 percent of all sales will be donated to the school.

The store provides not only bedroom mattresses but odd size and shape mattresses for RVs and boats, plus sheets, pillows, and mattress protectors. Terms include 90 days same as cash with no credit check and extended credit with credit check approval. Free local delivery and removal with purchase.

Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Home & RV Mattress Center is located at 4100 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Ste 8, in Lynnwood.