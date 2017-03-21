Western students bringing Edmonds Cemetery into the 21st century

1 of 3

More than just a final resting place for Edmonds citizens, the Edmonds Memorial Cemetery is a vital piece of the city’s local history and heritage, a link between the past and the present, a resource that connects residents with the people and events that shaped Edmonds. Unfortunately, accessing this information has been difficult due to data existing in several places and formats without any central coordination.

This week, a group of Western Washington University students and staff are hard at work on a project that will bring together all the disparate information contained in a range of cemetery records into a single spatial mapping and information package based on GIS, which stands for geographic information system. This new system will allow researchers, family members and the general public to pinpoint critical information about the community’s history through the people interred at the Edmonds Cemetery.

Part of the Sustainable Cities partnership with WWU, the Cemetery GIS effort is one of 11 city projects being completed by student groups in conjunction with their college coursework. Other projects address re-vegetation, stormwater and flood control; boardwalk enhancement, interpretive materials, and community engagement related to the Edmonds Marsh; activities to enhance Parks and Recreation programming; suggestions for advancing the Fourth Avenue Arts Corridor; and developing a downtown walking tour smart phone app. (See My Edmonds News coverage of marsh project presentations here and parks and recreation programming ideas here.)

“The existing cemetery records are currently spread between large paper maps showing grave sites, an MS Access database of names and dates, and an informal collection of headstone photos,” said WWU’s David Davidson, program coordinator for the Sustainable Cities Project. “The problem is that these three collections of information don’t talk to each other. What we are doing is linking these together into a single digital system.”

Part of this includes building an accurate digital map of the cemetery that will create a system of rows and aisles, allowing grave sites and occupants to be identified with pinpoint accuracy — resulting in better management of the cemetery as well as public access research.

“This week we’re doing the field data collection part of the study,” Davidson said. “The student interns are photographing headstones, running transects, establishing benchmark points, and assigning a permanent tracking number with exact coordinates to each grave. This will yield the data that will form the basis of the digital mapping system that will be developed in their spatial analytics coursework spring quarter.”

According to Davidson, the students and teachers will work closely with the City of Edmonds during the final design phases of the project to ensure that the final product best meets the city’s needs.

The new web-based spatial mapping system will be completed and ready for use by late June. A public presentation is planned.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel