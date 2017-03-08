Western students pitch ideas for city parks and recreation programming

1 of 6

From a community garden program aimed at teaching people how to grow their own food, to an open mic night that encourages teens to get moving to live music, a group of 60 Western Washington University students gathered in the Edmonds Library Plaza Room Wednesday afternoon to unveil their ideas for parks and recreation programming in Edmonds.

The visit by students in Western’s Recreation Program was part of the Sustainable Cities Partnership between the university and the City of Edmonds, which was approved by the Edmonds City Council in summer 2016. During the 2016-17 academic year, staff have been receiving a helping hand from WWU students and faculty on a range of projects. n January, a different student group presented sustainability-enhancing ideas for the Edmonds Marsh.

In the case of the recreation students, Edmonds Parks and Recreation Manager Todd Cort served as their liaison, traveling to the Bellingham-based school to meet with students and connecting with them weekly online via Skype.

The students were divided into 12 groups and met twice a week for four weeks to develop their proposals. Wednesday was their day to travel to Edmonds with Power Point presentations and note cards in hand. Each group took a turn making a 15- to 20-minute pitch to city parks staff, who took notes and provided feedback on what they saw and heard.

According to Edmonds Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Carrie Hite, students were also given some ground rules. The projects needed to focus on one of three locations: the new Edmonds Waterfront Center, still in the planning stages for the current Edmonds Senior Center; the Frances Anderson Center; or outdoor spaces throughout the city. In addition, students were encouraged to connect their programming to national Let’s Move and Playful Cities initiatives.

Prior to the presentations, WWU Assistant Professor Jasmine Goodnow told those assembled that the students had their work cut out for them when developing their projects. “When they were trying to find gaps to fill, there wasn’t a lot that you don’t do well,” she said. “It’s amazing to see what Edmonds is doing.”

The ideas shared focused on outreach to a variety of Edmonds populations, from seniors to teens to preschoolers to entire families. Special attention was given to events that were multicultural and low cost or free, to engage both diverse populations as well as those who may be living on reduced incomes. Students were required to not only explain their plans, but also talk about how they would market them and evaluate their effectiveness.

Among the proposals: A two-day Multicultural Festival. A Sound Check program offering a nightly open mic with live music and dancing for teens. A Healthy Eats program where people learn to cook healthy food and connect what they make to fun activities. A two-day outdoor Nature Knowledge class for families with kids ages 5-12. A STEM (science/technology/engineering/math) Building Play program. A Tot Wheels program aimed at teaching bicycle skills to preschoolers. A Modified Sports Program that allows those with disabilities to play alongside those who are able-bodied. A BUOY (Bring Understanding of the Outdoors to Youth) program to build young people’s confidence in outdoor activities.

“There was a lot of creativity, research and thought that went into their plans,” Hite said following the presentations. “We will certainly consider implementing some of them!”