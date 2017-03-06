World Water Day movie night at Edmonds’ Holy Rosary March 21

A World Water Day movie event is set for 7 p.m. Friday, March 21 in the Holy Rosary Parish Center, 230 7th Ave. N., Edmonds.

The informational evening is sponsored by the Care of Creation Committee, a subcommittee of the Holy Rosary Peace and Justice Commission.

The movie “Tapped” is being shown with permission from the film’s production company. It’s the winner of five film festival awards in the U.S. and Canada for best documentary — and according to event organizers “is necessary viewing for anyone on the planet who drinks water.”

Peter Rothbert, The Nation, says: “With style, verve and righteous anger, the film exposes the bottled water industry’s role in accelerating climate change, contributing to pollution, and increasing dependence on fossil fuels. . .while gouging consumers.”

The audience will have an opportunity to hear and question a panel of local experts on water conservation, including Rebecca Wolfe, Kirk Anderson, and Joe Scordino and his cadre of high school students from Students Saving Salmon. You can also meet members of Interfaith Climate Action.

Interfaith Climate Action emerged from members of local churches who studied Pope Francis’ Encyclical on “Care of Creation” (Laudato Si) two years ago. It includes members of Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Edmonds United Methodist Church, the Edmonds Universalist Unitarian Church, and several other congregations.