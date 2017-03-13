You’re invited to ‘get political’ with Rick Steves March 18

Edmonds-based travel guru Rick Steves is offering his “Travel as a Political Act” talk for free at 7 p.m. this Saturday, March 18 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.

During the talk, described as “entertaining and challenging,” he will share his experiences in Iran, Palestine, Central America and Europe, and how each trip “walloped his ethnocentricity.”

Plenty of seats are available and you’re welcome to just show up.

The talk is one of many free travel talks given by Steves and his tour guides March 18. For details on this all day teach-a-thon for travelers, see ricksteves.com.)