After five decades, Wight’s Home & Garden to close this June

Wight’s Home & Garden, located at 5026 196th Street Southwest, officially announced Wednesday that it is closing after decades of being a family-owned business and a Lynnwood landmark.

The building was purchased by Snohomish County Senior Services, a non-profit organization based in Everett which provides transportation, health, social and nutrition services to Snohomish County’s senior residents.

“It’s only fitting that the new future of Wight’s involves helping people and serving the community,” Wight’s Home & Garden wrote in its official announcement posted on its website.

Wight’s is expected to close sometime this June.

Wight’s first opened in 1963. It was purchased by the current owner’s parents in 1983, when it was primarily a garden center and nursery. While those products have remained a staple of Wight’s business, it has also become well known for its holiday goods and decorations, especially during Christmastime.

The company has also been an active contributor to local charities.

“The legacy of Wight’s Home & Garden is more than that of a destination for a highly effective dose of retail therapy,” the announcement states, going on to list events hosted for breast cancer awareness and an annual Christmas Charity Gala benefitting Seattle Children’s Hospital.

The owners say they are now looking forward to retiring.

“This decision, while appropriate for the family at this time, is still bittersweet,” the announcement says. “From the bottom of our hearts, we want to say thank you. Thank you for over three decades of letting us into your homes and gardens.”

Employees were first told about the closure on Wednesday.

The 3.14 acre property is currently valued at $4.18 million, according to the Snohomish County Assessor. A sale price is not yet listed.

–By Natalie Covate, with reporting and photos by David Carlos