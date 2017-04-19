Artfully Edmonds: Defying the weather, our arts community heralds spring with its exhibitions

Friday, April 28

8 p.m. Curtain

Plays through May 14

The Drowsy Chaperone

The Driftwood Players

Directed by Paul Macs

Music direction by Mark Press

This Friday, the Driftwood Players troupe (The Players) opens yet another musical theatre large-cast extravaganza. Directed by Paul Macs, with music direction by Mark Press, The Drowsy Chaperone follows the very successful Enchanted April as a mainstage production

This season, the Players have honed two key ingredients to success: long rehearsal calendars and large cast productions; contributors to the troupe being named among the top 10 Washington theatre troupes.

This parody of a musical comedy debuted in Toronto in 1998 and made its way to Broadway in 2006 winning seven Drama Desk Awards and five Tony Awards respectively from its Canadian and American audiences.

– – –

From the playbill:

With the house lights down, a man in a chair appears on stage and puts on his favorite record: the cast recording of a fictitious 1928 musical. The recording comes to life and The Drowsy Chaperone begins as the man in the chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

The lead cast of local actors includes Patrick Lucey Conklin, Jennifer Price, Terry Boyd, Jake Friang Gabe Ponce Jeff Strom, Andee Albert, Kate Moyer, Sydney Kaser, Jay Vilhauer, Lindsey Meyer, Tamara Davis and Lara McCleod; the ensemble cast includes Sage Cameron, Griffin Price, Anne Arnhold and Laura McFarlane..

Tickets are available online and at the Driftwood Players office, 306 Main St., or by calling 425-774-9600.

~ ~ ~ ~

Join Artfully Edmonds and friends as we stroll into the featured Edmonds’ gallery spaces for Art Walk Edmonds.

Click here for the Art Walk Edmonds map.

Art at The Phoenix Theatre

Tracy Felix, whose art adorns the lobby of The Phoenix Theatre through April 30, has selected Washington Kids in Transition to benefit with her HEARTspot program. This program, inspired by Felix, donates the funds generated from the sale of particular art pieces to her chosen charity of the month. Lucky Washington Kids in Transition!

Other art works on display at The Phoenix Theatre, elected by set dresser Susan Connors, include “Blue” by Pamela Mummy; “Pillar of Enormous Support” by Pamela Mummy; “New Playgrounds” by Jackie VanNoy; “Haute Couture” and “Dream Catcher” by Alice Owen; “Stitched” and “Looking for Silence” by Hannah Noh.

According to managing director Debra Gettleman, Connors “was instrumental in placing, organizing and hanging the art which will be displayed at the theatre through the run of Female of the Species” and represents the first arts collaboration between Edmonds Arts Commission and the popular Firdale comedy theatre, according to Gettleman.

– – –

Zinc Art + Object

This month Zinc Art + Object presents the abstract drawings and paintings of New York artists Gabe Brown and Deborah Ziotsky.

– – –

Gallery North

Wei Chen’s exhibition Moment & Eternity, a collection of photograph and oil paintings showcases the newest work of this award-winning artist. The collection is set off by a series of photographs Chen took while traveling in Asia in 2016.

– – –

Anchor Chic, a new participant in Art Walk Edmonds, is showing off the Pacific Northwest-inspired small works of Lana Fultz.

– – –

Interiors of Edmonds has spring gardens in mind as it gives a platform to Lesley Bell’s subject of floral arrangements.

– – –

Hunni & Company Berg Lundh’s honey inspired “Birds & Bees” multi-media collages beckons a shy spring from the lovely location of Salish Landing, next to Cascadia Art Museum.

– – –

Tickets On Sale Now!

Coffee with the curator

Cascadia Art Museum CAM

190 Sunset Dr.

Botanical Exuberance: Trees & Flowers in Northwest Art



Coffee With the Curator is becoming such a popular, talked-about feature of CAM and we congratulate the art museum for establishing this chatty, light-hearted expose into the private lives of Northwest artists.

Resident CAM curator David F. Martin dishes up the most shocking facts and fanciful folklore, and sets everyone straight as to which is which. There’s laughter and insight mixed with bold declarations about the current exhibition – making Coffee With the Curator better than a Hollywood tour of homes.

Martin’s informal banter regarding selected pieces of work that comprise Botanical Exuberance includes coffee and light refreshments as Martin opens the floor for questions that allow him to offer a unique perspective on the exhibition which he curated.

Take advantage of this unique opportunity that everyone is talking about to gain insight into some of the most intriguing art ever created in the Northwest.

Tickets can be purchased online here!

– – –

Fabric of Life has chosen Patricia Nugent’s MiMi Globe Goods to feature this month. Established over 20 years ago with the commitment to help newly arriving refugee women make an easier transition to life in America, while providing them with living wages MiMi Globe Goods offers vibrantly colored unique jewelry, accessories and household items.

– – –

Cole Gallery is bringing spring to the gallery with a revival of art by Michelle Waldele. This piece is titled, “A Small Gathering”.

– – – –

Lynnwood Convention Center

3711 196th St. S.W.

A stroll through the generous hallways of the Lynnwood Convention Center, where Schack Art Center displays collections from local artists throughout the convention center has to be on every art enthusiasts things to do list.

If you haven’t attended an event at the convention center and need an excuse to satisfy your curiosity about this architecturally notable building Artfully Edmonds recommends a springtime visit. General information and hours of the convention center can be found at this link.

– – –

Out-of-town exhibitions not to be missed

Schack Art Museum (2702 Hoyt Ave., Everett) currently has on exhibit Over the Rainbow: A retrospective of Alfredo Arreguin. This unveiling will be celebrated with a reception on Thursday, April 27 at 5 p.m. and represents a small survey of the career of the painter who arrived Seattle from Michoacan, Mexico in 1956 and made his mark with the vitality of color and bold subjects.

Arreguin pursued both is undergraduate and graduate level art education at the University of Washington, receiving his MFA in 1967.

Also exhibiting at Schack is a collection of contemporary Mex-Xiacano Art in the Pacific Northwest intended to showcase the rich history and art that exists as a result of the Mexican migration to the Northwest and curated by Dr. Lauro H. Flores.

~ ~ ~ ~

Let’s shift away from the art gallery scene and

go a little crazy with music and stuff!

Friday, April 21

7:30 p.m.

The Stray Dogs

A Very Taki Tiki “The Tiki”

518 Main St.

“The Tiki” once again moves tables to make bandstand room for The Stray Dogs band. Artfully Edmonds is looking at the calendar and realizing its been three years since social media picked up the radar that Dennis B. and the band were in town rockin’ The Tiki.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, April 22

7:30 p.m.

Dancing With Our (Edmonds!) Stars

There will be dazzling costumes! And jaw-dropping video highlights like this one! And “a hilarious local judging panel” (their words, not ours.)

If you are a fan of the popular show Dancing With The Stars, you cannot miss this opportunity for the liveliest exposition boldness and bravery the ECA team has come up with yet!

Join us as we slip into our sparkly red dancing shoes for an uproarious (yet dignified!) event that everyone will be talking about throughout May – we predict that Dancing with Our Stars will become one more annual tradition!

Get your tickets for this extravaganza at ECA’s online ticket link.

~ ~ ~ ~

Sunday, April 23

3 p.m.

Cascade Symphony Orchestra Ensemble at

Edmonds United Methodist Church

828 Caspers St.

A special performance of classical chamber music will be presented on Sunday by ensembles of the incomparable Cascade Symphony Orchestra. Sophisticated, wrapped in warmth, you will want to put one of the orchestra’s small ensemble performances on your calendar

CSO music director, Michael Miropolsky, conducting.

Call the ECA box office for ticketing details at 425-275-9595.

~ ~ ~ ~

Monday, April 24

7:30 p.m.

The Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra (SRJO) continues its 2016-17 Concert Series an Edmonds concert featuring the early music of trumpet legend Louis Armstrong.

Guest vocalist Butch Harrison joins SRJO to pay tribute to Armstrong with songs like “La Vie En Rose” and “What A Wonderful World.”

Jazz was born in New Orleans, and Louis Armstrong was the first great soloist of the emerging, uniquely American art form. This concert features jazz works from Louis’ earliest years with Kid Ory’s band in New Orleans, his earliest recordings in Chicago with King Oliver and with his own groups-—the Hot Five and Hot Seven, plus music from his early years in New York as a featured soloist with the Fletcher Henderson Orchestra and other big bands.

Tickets are available at the ECA online box office or by calling 425-275-9595.

~ ~ ~ ~

Female of the Species

Plays through April 30

The Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave.

Upper level of the Firdale Shopping Plaza

My Edmonds News posted its review of Female of the Species just a few hours after the play opened and then watched as other fans of the popular comedy theatre joined the chorus of accolades that include:

“Laugh out loud funny! Don’t miss it,” says Michael Gene McFadden.

“It was a great time and well worth the ticket price. Lots of laughter and great acting,” offered Edmonds City Councilmember Diane Buckshnis.

You’ll want to see what everyone is laughing about – so grab your set of tickets at this Phoenix Theatre link, or call 206-553-2000 for reservations.

– – –

The Phoenix Theatre Summer Shorts are announced here first!

We’re told by managing director, Debra Gettleman, “The following plays have been chosen for Summer Shorts 2017: The Emperor’s New Nose by Andrea Markowitz; Evolution Fast Track by Micki Shelton; Look Up by Joe Bardin; Lost and Found by Kirt Shineman; The Phoenix Coffin Club by Marney and Alan Austin; Road Warriors by Michael Fleck; Rose Colored Spectacles by Debra Rich Gettleman; Sun When You Least Expect It by Michael Fleck.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, April 29

8 a.m.

Creative Age Festival

Edmonds Senior Center

220 Railroad Ave.

Creative Age Festival of Edmonds is holding its 2nd annual “CAFE” – a full day of events and workshops designed to improve your health and well-being as you enter your retirement years with enthusiasm, curiosity and laughter.

Like last year, this years’ CAFE offers a full day of inspiring workshops to help you stay creative, active, fulfilled and engaged.

It’s going to be an Edmonds-Kind-Of day of joy, vibrant and exciting topics, honest dialogues with distinctive program features that include a live performance by Northwest saxophonist Richard Cole, a keynote by inspirational speaker Dr. Gloria Burgess; and a performance by Silver Kites Intergenerational Theater Company.

A full day of fun for only $40!

Register now at www.creativeagefestival.org.

~ ~ ~ ~

Indie Bookstore Day!

Every independent bookstore is unique and every Indie Bookstore party held on Saturday, April 29 is going to be entertaining in its own way. There will be fun events, and exclusive books and literary items that you can only get on Indie Bookstore Day. Not before. Not after. Not online. Only at independent bookstores on April 29.

Check out the event Facebook page for more information: SEABookstoreDay.

– – –

There’s More!

And, as long as you’re on a book quest, you’ll want to slip into Spangler’s Book Exchange, located in downtown Edmonds at 111 4th Ave. N. where proprietor James Spangler has over 30,000 editions of rare and used books in his inventory.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, April 29

7 p.m.

Giselle ~ A ballet

Olympic Ballet Theatre

At Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

~ ~ ~ ~

Friday, May 4

Spitfire Grill by Ballyhoo Theatre

At The Phoenix Theatre

9673 Firdale Ave.

The law of second chances, folk music of south Appalachia and the Great Lakes and a story about small town tenderness makes for a significant backdrop for this large cast play by James Valcq and Fred Alley.

Spitfire Grill will fare very nicely under the direction of Ballyhoo Theatre’s Shileah Corey. The production will enjoy the musical direction creativity of Michael Corey.

The musical was introduced off Broadway by Playwrights Horizons and ultimately made its way to the Duke Theatre on 42nd Street.

New York Magazine reviewer John Simon included the play on his Best of 2001 list.

Artfully Edmonds offers, “It’s poignant, it’s bluegrass, a little bit of country – all wrapped in small town simplicity and a touch of humanity.”

Tickets at the door.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, May 20

5:30 p.m.

Shoreline Center – Shoreline Room

18560 1st Ave. N.E.

Gala for the Arts

The annual Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council Gala for the Arts is the most extravagant annual fundraising event of the arts council at which hundreds of art patrons are expected to attend.

Attendees will be treated to the finest wines, delicious food and enticing auctions.

The community has three support levels to choose from for this dressy occasion:

Individual Tickets include sit-down dinner and wine throughout the evening.

include sit-down dinner and wine throughout the evening. Arts Advocate , the premium level tickets, which offer the opportunity for guests to financially support the Arts Council with a tax-deductible donation along with their ticket purchase. (Arts Advocates will be recognized in the auction catalog; can enjoy a reserved front row parking spot; and of course dinner and wine is included if one gives at the Arts Advocate level.)

, the premium level tickets, which offer the opportunity for guests to financially support the Arts Council with a tax-deductible donation along with their ticket purchase. (Arts Advocates will be recognized in the auction catalog; can enjoy a reserved front row parking spot; and of course dinner and wine is included if one gives at the Arts Advocate level.) Happy Hour tickets are available to those guests who would like to attend for the wine bar and appetizers portion of the event. (Happy Hour guests are welcome to stay for the entire evening, but these tickets do not include dinner.)

Ticket links and additional information are available at this website.

~ ~ ~ ~

Saturday, May 6

7 p.m.

A Celtic Celebration!

Northwest Junior Pipe Band

Edmonds Center for the Arts

410 4th Ave. N.

The youngest performers are being celebrated on May 6 as the NW Junior Pipe Band, featuring champion pipers, drummers, fiddlers and dancers showcase the best of what Scottish and Celtic music has to offer.

To celebrate being awarded a place in the 2015 and 2016 BCPA Grand Aggregate winner in their division of the Washington State and US West Coast Drum Corps, the Northwest Junior Pipe Band will offer a pre-event reception that will include whiskey tasting and hors d’oeuvres.

The pipes are calling!

Ticket link for this event is at this clickable.

— By Emily Hill

Emily Hill is the author of two novels and a short story collection. Emily is retired from a career in public information and news media relations. If you would like your event listed, or featured, in Artfully Edmonds, Emily invites you to contact her at myedmondsnews@gmail.com.