Campbell Auto Group commits $100K to help build Edmonds Waterfront Center

The Campbell Auto Group has confirmed a pledge in the amount of $100,000 toward the planned Edmonds Waterfront Center being built by the Edmonds Senior Center in partnership with the City of Edmonds.

“We love the whole concept of the new Edmonds Waterfront Center, “said Kurt Campbell of Campbell Auto Group, “but what really excites us is what it will mean for local non-profits who can access the center for meetings and fundraising events.”

“This generous gift marks the kickoff of the business campaign,” said Gary Haakenson, former three-term mayor of Edmonds and Edmonds Senior Center Board member. “I know Edmonds business leaders are very community-minded and know how to get things done.”

The Edmonds Senior Center plans to build a new 26,000-square-foot sustainable building that will offer a range of programs emphasizing health and wellness, recreation and education for people of all ages while still responding to the unique needs of an aging population living in south Snohomish and north King Counties.

The plan also includes beach restoration and improved access to the waterfront site.