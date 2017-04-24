City Council to consider additional Veterans Plaza funding, design services for waterfront

The Edmonds City Council is scheduled at its Tuesday night, April 25 meeting to consider requests for $71,000 in additional funding to complete the Veterans Plaza project and authorization for design services to redevelop the waterfront park area in front of the Edmonds Senior Center.

In addition, the council will consider an interlocal agreement with the City of Lynnwood and the Edmonds School District for improvements to five artificial playfields at the 26-year-old Meadowdale Athletic Complex. The athletic complex is in the City of Lynnwood and is owned by the school district. Under the agreement the city would contribute $500,000 toward the $5.1 million project for safety equipment for the fields, including safety netting, backstops, fencing and ADA improvements.

Also on the council agenda:

– A YWCA Stand Against Racism Day Proclamation.

– An annual report from the Edmonds Cemetery Board.

– Further discussion and action regarding the city’s contracting and purchasing policies update.

– A two-year extension for a wastewater treatment, disposal and transport contract between the City of Edmonds and the City of Mountlake Terrace, Olympic View Water and Sewer District, and Ronald Sewer District.

– An update on the city’s development activities.

– A report on construction bids received for the city’s 2017 Waterline Replacement Project.

– Presentation of a right-of-way dedication deed from the Edmonds School District for 236th Street at the Madrona school property.

The council will meet prior to its regular 7 p.m. meeting — at 6:15 p.m. — in the jury meeting room to interview three of five citizens nominated for appointment to the city’s salary commission. Those three are Jay Grant, Pat Mulva and Don Hall.

The remaining two appointments — Carl Zapora and Tyler Nebeker — will be interviewed at an upcoming council meeting in May 2017.

The Council Chambers are located in the Public Safety Complex at 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.