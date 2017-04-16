City Council set to discuss details of baseline Edmonds Marsh study at Tuesday meeting

Among many agenda items Tuesday night, the Edmonds City Council is scheduled to discuss the details of the scientific study aimed at establishing 2017 baseline ecological conditions for the Edmonds Marsh.

The study was a key element of the council-approved Option M, aimed at addressing the appropriate buffer for the Edmonds Marsh as part of the city’s draft Shoreline Master Program (SMP). Option M calls for a 110-foot fixed marsh buffer and a 15-foot setback. The option specified that any possible alternate buffer width would be derived from such a site-specific study, and would be subjected to a shoreline conditional use permitting process.

In the only official action item on the agenda, the council will consider confirmation of Mayor Dave Earling’s appointments to the city’s newly-created salary commission. Those set to be appointed are: Don Hall, Carl Zapora, Jay Grant, Tyler Nebeker and Pat Mulva. And it will hear the annual report of the Citizens Economic Development Commission.

The council also has on its study session agenda the following items for discussion:

– Amendments to clarify the Tree Board appointment process.

– Reappointment of two boardmembers to the Public Facilities District board for additional three-year terms: Kevin McKay and Larry Ehl.

– An update to the city’s contracting and purchasing policies.

– A report on construction bids received for the 2017 Sewer Line Replacement Project.

– A two-year extension for a wastewater treatment, disposal and transport contract between the City of Edmonds and the City of Mountlake Terrace, Olympic View Water and Sewer District, and Ronald Sewer District.

– An interlocal agreement with the Snohomish County Health District releasing ownership interest in the health district’s Rucker Building, which is for sale.)

– Authorization to contract with James G. Murphy to sell surplus city vehicles and surplus city equipment.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.