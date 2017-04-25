City of Edmonds internship open to Boys and Girls State candidates

The City of Edmonds is accepting internship applications from high school juniors who go to school or live in Edmonds and have applied for Boys and Girls State programs in Washington state this summer.

The part-time internship pays $15.55 an hour and involves basic administrative tasks in the City Clerk’s Office, Human Resources or Mayor’s Office.

Sponsored by the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary, both Evergreen Boys State and Evergreen Girls State are open to high school juniors, and consists of a week-long practical government course in the summer that is designed to develop in young citizens a working knowledge of the structure of Washington State government.

To learn more about the application process, you can visit the City of Edmonds employment website here. You can also leave a message for the Edmonds-based American Legion Post 66 at this phone number: 425-245-8545.

To qualify, applicants must have submitted a registration form for either Evergreen Boys State or Evergreen Girls State, and must have been interviewed and approved by the American Legion Post 66 commander.

The deadline to apply for the internship is May 12.

This internship position is only open to Boys and Girls State program applicants. Applications that do not qualify will not be considered.

Position is approximately 20 hours per week (part-time), temporary (8 weeks) and has no benefits.

JOB SUMMARY :

These interns will be assigned basic administrative tasks in the City Clerk’s Office, Human Resources or Mayor’s Office.

Examples of Duties

ABILITIES:

Detail oriented

Organized

Basic typing

Phone etiquette

Basic internet research

Basic computer skills

Filing

Scanning

REPRESENTATIVE DUTIES :

Preparing documents for scanning and scanning

Converting and naming files

Saving files

Filing documents

Research

Assisting with set-up and take-down for meetings and events

Minimum Qualifications

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

Must be a high school junior at indicated schools.

Must possess the necessary abilities listed above.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS

Must have submitted a registration form for either Evergreen Boys State or Evergreen Girls State

Must have been interviewed and approved by the American Legion Post 66 commander

Must live in the City of Edmonds or attend one of the following high schools: Edmonds-Woodway, Meadowdale, Scriber Lake, or be home schooled.

Supplemental Information

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Environment:

Indoor, office work environment.

Physical Abilities:

Hearing and speaking to exchange information.

Dexterity of hands and fingers to operate a computer keyboard and drafting materials.

Seeing to read a variety of materials.

Standing or walking for extended periods of time.

Hazards:

Working for extended periods of time using a computer and keyboard.

NOTE : Pursuant to the Immigration Reform and Control Act, all new employees must present acceptable documents verifying identity and authorization to be employed in the United States.

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS : A completed application is required. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Paper applications are not usually accepted. All applications should be submitted online through the NeoGov website which can be accessed through edmondswa.gov/employment .

Evergeen Boys State is held June 18-24 at Warm Beach Conference Center in Stanwood. Evergreen Girls State runs from