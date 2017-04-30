City of Edmonds seeking volunteers for beach docent program

The City of Edmonds is accepting applications for its 2017 Volunteer Beach Docent program. Beach docents work side-by-side with ranger-naturalists to educate the public about the Edmonds Marine Sanctuary during the summer. No experience is necessary, and training will be provided.

Volunteer beach docents typically work two- to three-hour shifts Memorial Day through Labor Day at the Olympic Beach Visitor Station at the base of the Edmonds Fishing Pier. During their time at the station, docents help monitor the 75-gallon marine touch tank, which houses a variety of fascinating animals from Puget Sound, distribute brochures and answer questions from people visiting the station. Docents may also help rangers with low-tide beach walks and special events.

This position is suitable for anyone age 14 and older, and applications are due May 31, 2017. An orientation meeting will be held at the Frances Anderson Center on Wednesday June 21 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Hands-on training will be provided at the Olympic Beach Visitor Station from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on either Saturday June 24 or Sunday June 25.

For more information or to request an application, contact jennifer.leach@edmondswa.gov or call 425-771-0227.