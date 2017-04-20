Commentary: Hats off to Edmonds Museum’s selfless volunteers

1 of 2

Photo captions: Summer Market Volunteers, Larry Carpenter, Jerry Freeland, unknown, Sandra Allbery, Darlene Newquist, Ted Hettinga, Kathleen Ihnken / Board Member Jan Flom selling pedal car raffle tickets at the Museum’s Summer Summer Market (Photos by Bob Sears)

The Edmonds-South Snohomish County Historical Society and Museum wants to thank all our generous, selfless and committed volunteers. April 20 is National Volunteer Recognition Day. This day is celebrated worldwide and was created to honor volunteers who give selflessly of themselves to organizations who rely on this generosity and time to continue their work, keep their organization’s doors open and promote good throughout their community.

We could not be the organization we are without this dedicated group. They are Board Members, Garden and Summer Market early risers and late closers, museum docents, and special event and project supporters (most times – all of these!). They spend countless hours working hard to promote our organization’s mission, welcoming visitors into our museum and our events, answering questions at the markets, and so much more.

We have so many wonderful volunteers who support us in this valuable way. We appreciate them every day, but do not often get a chance to speak publicly about how much this means to us. THANK YOU.

— Katie Kelly, Executive Director

Edmonds Historical Museum