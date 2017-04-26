Creative Age Festival of Edmonds tickets nearly sold out

Tickets are nearly sold out for the Creative Age Festival in Edmonds (CAFÉ) coming Sat., April 29, according to Executive Director Sonia Gilman.

“Several of our classes are filled to capacity,” said Gilman. “Denise Cole’s watercolor pencil class and Janette Turner’s memoir writing workshop are filled, and so are Martha Peppones’ class on reducing inflammation by eating well, and ‘Life Reimagined’ with Dori Gillam.”

A class that is nearly full is Dr. Anu Taranath’s ‘Making Sense of our Polarized Nation.’ “I think that class will be very popular,” said Gilman. “People want to know what is going on in our country.”

Attendees who act quickly have the opportunity to sign up for classes on birding, travel, delicious food, gardening, and photography. “This is a great opportunity to explore new skills and interests,” said Gilman. “I am excited for folks who come to the festival, which runs from 8:30 a.m. to the 4:45 p.m. key note with speaker Dr. Gloria Burgess. Her talk on making life count will be a highlight, and then we will invite people to stay for CAFÉ Soiree with Richard Cole and The Richard Cole Group until 7 p.m. It will be a full and entertaining day.”

To learn more about the festival or sign up for one of the remaining classes, see the CAFÉ website here.