Deaf and Hard of Hearing student, teacher honored as team competes in National Academic Bowl

For the 10th time in the past 11 years, the Edmonds School District’s Deaf and Hard of Hearing (DHH) Program sent a team of four students to compete at the National Academic Bowl in Washington, D.C., this year held April 1-3 at Gallaudet University.

Team members, based out of Edmonds-Woodway High School, included senior Milo Seal, junior Riley Beck, senior Brandon Smith and sophomore Devon Surge-Sample, along with coaches Lori Seago and Corey Clark.

According to Seago, there were many highlights from this year’s trip, including a tour of D.C. landmarks and museums. While the team didn’t officially place in this year’s Academic Bowl, featuring 20 teams representing deaf programs across the U.S., E-W’s Milo Seal was recognized as an All Star during the competition.

Seal was one of six All Stars selected — all students who have shown intelligence, leadership and team sportsmanship, and are supportive of their teammates, Seago said. Seal had also been recognized during the regional Academic Bowl competition in Riverside, Calif. as the most outstanding player in the West region.

There was also a surprise in store during this year’s competition: Seago — who has been teaching in the EWHS Deaf and Hard of Hearing Program for 11 years — was named Coach of the Year.

“I did not expect to get the award,” Seago said. “It was very, very exciting and I felt honored that they picked me.”

Especially gratifying was the fact that two of Seago’s former students — Casey Johnson Pasqua and Sheilyn Delacruz — who now attend Gaulledet, were on stage to present the award to her, and spoke to the influence she had on their lives.

“That was the best part,” Seago said. “Sometimes you don’t know what kind of impact you make on your students until later.”

Founded in 1864, Gallaudet University is the only higher education institution in which all programs and services are specifically designed to accommodate deaf and hard of hearing students. Every year, Gallaudet hosts four regional competitions for up to 80 teams of deaf and hard of hearing high school students. Twenty teams advance to the national competition held at Gallaudet every year.

According to Seago, most students in the district’s DHH program who go on to college end up at Gallaudet or at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., both of which provide extensive support for deaf and hard of hearing students. Of the seven DHH program students now attending Gallaudet, six of them participated in Seago’s former Academic Bowl teams, she noted.

“We’ve certainly developing a reputation for having an Academic Bowl team for so many years,” Seago said.

During the Academic Bowl competition, the questions asked are designed to test general knowledge and general recall. Categories include history and government, language and literature, science and technology, geography, math, current events, pop culture and the arts, among several others

District students who end up on the four-member Academic Bowl team are chosen based on a variety of factors, such as their performance during mock competitions as well as their level of interest and motivation, Seago said. Once the team is in place, students meet with Seago once a week after school to prepare, reviewing those subjects that aren’t routinely covered as part of the regular school curriculum — current events, art and art history and geography, for example. The reviews also focus on deaf history and culture, as those topics are also included as part of the competition.

Seago also invites adult members of the deaf community to compete against the team, which serves several purposes. Not only does it give DHH students practice competing, it also helps them establish connections with deaf community members that could be helpful after they graduate from high school. The reaction from adults who have participated has been very positive, said Seago, adding that deaf community members come every year to assist with the competitions.

This year, the team of students and two teachers left for Washington late afternoon March 30, so students could spend a couple of days touring the nation’s capitol. “I really want them to have a opportunity to see Washington, D.C.,” she said. The group toured the capitol building, visited the House of Representatives gallery and the Library of Congress, and also had time to see monuments, memorials and some museums.

Competitions were Sunday and Monday, April 2-3, and the team flew back to the Seattle area on Tuesday, April 4.

Another gratifying part of the trip was the fact that many of the students’ had family who also traveled to D.C. to watch the team compete, Seago said. “We had 15 family members who came to support, she said. “That’s quite a testament to these parents who are committed to excellence in their children’s education.”

— By Teresa Wippel