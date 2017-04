Edmonds-Woodway High School’s Class of 2020 is holding a tasty fundraiser at MOD Pizza, Lynnwood Crossroads on Tuesday, April 18.

The current freshman class is raising money for class activities such as homecoming and prom.

You can support this class effort by dining at MOD Pizza any time on April 18. Just show the flier when ordering and MOD will donate a portion of the proceeds to the school.

The class also hopes you will share it with friends, family and neighbors.