Edmonds Cemetery Board seeking new member

Do you have an interest in local history or genealogy? Do you appreciate the appearance of the Edmonds Cemetery? Would you like to help set cemetery policy and develop goals?

If so, the City of Edmonds invites you to consider becoming a member of the Cemetery Board.

Board members help plan and participate in the annual Memorial Day Program, the “Walk Back in Time” cemetery tour in July and the “Walk About” Veteran’s site tour in November.

The Cemetery Board meets the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m., except in December. City residency is not required to be a board member, nor is one required to own a site or have a family member buried in the cemetery.

The Cemetery Board manages the operation of the city’s cemetery, including the sale and location of burial lots; maintenance of the grounds, monuments, and markers; and capital improvements. The board also manages monetary gifts and donations on behalf of the cemetery. Board members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by city council. Terms are for four years with no term limits.

Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, 2017. Obtain an application at www.edmondswa.gov. Go to Boards and Commissions under the Government tab and click on current openings. You can also pick up an application at City Hall First Floor Reception at 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds, or request one by email at Cynthia.Cruz@edmondswa.gov. See the application for submission information.