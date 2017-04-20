Edmonds Center for the Arts receives $50,000 Hazel Miller grant award

The Edmonds Center for the Arts announced Thursday the award of a $50,000 grant from the Hazel Miller Foundation to support the following ECA programs: Summer Arts Enrichments Camps, Education Matinees and Arts for Everyone, Saturday Matinees and Kidstock!, ECA’s continuing Dementia-Inclusive Series, and free Artist Residencies & Outreach in schools and community venues.

The Hazel Miller Foundation has supported Edmonds Center for the Arts since 2011. “This season, ECA will engage over 11,000 students, families, teachers and people of all ages through our Education & Outreach programming,” said Gillian Jones, ECA’s director of programming. “The impact these programs have in our community is absolutely the result of ECA’s partnership with the Hazel Miller Foundation,”

Details and a schedule can be found at www.ec4arts.org.

Estabished as a rust by Hazel Miller, the Hazel Miller Foundation is dedicated to serving the citizens of Edmonds and South Snohomish County.