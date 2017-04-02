Edmonds City Council to consider extending 18-month ban on crumb rubber fields

The issue of crumb rubber will be back before the Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, April 4 meeting, when councilmembers will consider extending its 18-month ban on installing turf infill made of recycled tires on all public athletic fields in Edmonds.

The December 2015 ordinance that placed a moratorium on crumb rubber installation is scheduled to sunset on July 11, 2017 unless the council extends it or adopts a new ordinance.

The ban was approved following months of public testimony before the council and discussion among councilmembers about possible health and environmental impacts of artificial turf made of recycled tires.

According to April 4 agenda, a council subcommittee comprised of Mike Nelson, Dave Tietzel, and Kristiana Johnson has met several times with staff, and is recommending the council extend the moratorium until Feb. 28, 2018. The ordinance would also require the city to continue monitoring “ongoing and new research as it becomes available.”

The council is also scheduled at its Tuesday night meeting to:

– Hear a presentation from the officials representing Snohomish County’s two emergency dispatch centers –SNOCOM and SNOPAC — regarding a possible future consolidation of the two entities.

– Continue its discussion of Option M, the latest in a series of options aimed at addressing the appropriate buffer for the Edmonds Marsh as part of the city’s draft Shoreline Master Program (SMP). Introduced last week as possible way to satisfy the concerns of all stakeholders, Option M calls for a 110-foot fixed marsh buffer and a 15-foot setback. According to the proposed language, any possible alternate buffer width would be derived from a scientific site-specific study, and would be subjected to a shoreline conditional use permitting process. According to the council agenda, following Tuesday’s Council meeting, city staff will finalize the required response to the State Department of Ecology and bring it back for a final council vote before the end of April.

Related to the marsh buffer discussion, the council will also consider a proposed scope of work for the baseline site-specific scientific study of the Edmonds Marsh watershed.

– Approve an interlocal agreement with Snohomish County that outlines the city’s responsibility for accepting county funds for waterfront redevelopment of the beachfront that runs from in front of the Edmonds Senior Center and the continued walkway south. The county has awarded $125,000 to be contributed toward the project. City staff have completed an request for qualifications process to select a designer and will be bringing forward a design contract to the council soon.

– Consider a proposed agreement with Snohomish County PUD for redundancy power for the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.

– Discuss possible changes to the city council’s current meeting format, including a return to the council committee structure.

The meeting begins in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.