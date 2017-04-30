Edmonds City Council Tuesday to discuss return to committee format

Finalizing the details about the Edmonds City Council’s return to committee meetings tops the council’s Tuesday night agenda.

The council no longer will have separate study sessions and business meetings, and instead will return to committees “in order to provide more detailed discussion between staff directors, their staff associates, and the council members,” the agenda noted. Council committees include finance; parks, planning and public works, and public safety and personnel.

Committee meetings will be held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, with any full council business being conducted prior to the committee meetings. “Once the full council has completed its necessary business, council members would be dismissed to their respective committee meetings,” the agenda said. “Once committee meetings are completed, council members will be dismissed for the evening.”

Council President Tom Mesaros will be making committee and room assignments at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Also on the council agenda is a presentation on Puget Sound Starts Here Month and on the city’s upcoming Memorial Day observance.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can see the complete agenda here.