Edmonds Diversity Commission condemns swastika spray paintings

As Edmonds police continue to seek leads in the case of swastikas that were spray-painted on homes and cars overnight April 16 in the City of Edmonds and unincorporated Esperance, the city’s Diversity Commission condemned the actions in a statement issued Tuesday.

“The Edmonds Diversity Commission condemns this act and encourages the Police Department and other City officials, with the assistance of Edmonds residents, to take all appropriate measures to identify the suspects, bring them to justice, and work to ensure that such incidents do not happen again,” the statement said.

Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure said that police are continuing to look into whether there was a specific reason for the victims being targeted.” Police have also notified the local FBI, a common practice in these types of incidents.

“At this point, none of the of the victims feel that they were targeted due to their race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or mental, physical or sensory handicap,” McClure said on Monday. “However, the Edmonds Police Department is continuing to investigate these crimes as possible hate crimes in addition to the crime of vandalism.”

Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan on Monday also condemned the graffiti, stating it “has no place in our society.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 425-771-0212 or epdtips.edmondswa.gov.