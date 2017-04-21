Edmonds Kind of Play: From Watershed Fun Fair to Fairy Parade, it must be spring

Now that my oldest son occupies tweendom, my friends and I have shifted our conversations from good parks and convenient snacks to parental control software and social media. As the steam whistle of the teenage train gets closer and closer, I feel that urgency to get in some quality time while my presence garners more excitement than eye roll. Thankfully, in Edmonds we’re truly surrounded by great options, especially in spring.

The Watershed Fun Fair is happening in Edmonds on May 6 at the Willow Creek Hatchery just south of the Edmonds Marsh. This annual event, which is free for all ages, has all kinds of outdoor fun, especially for kids. There are exhibits, demonstrations on recycling and stormwater, tours of the native plant garden, plus kid favorites including fish feeding, face painting, games and nature crafts.

The fair will feature a “Pollinator Dance Party” with Urban Farmer Lisa Taylor and her Garden Critter Academy puppets as they “take a music and movement filled adventure in a beehive.”

You can also take a “Rain Garden Tour” and join staff from Edmonds Public Works to tour Edmonds’ newest cluster of rain gardens along Third Avenue. This tour will set off from the Willow Creek Hatchery, so sturdy shoes and weather-appropriate dress are recommended. No registration is required for this free event and the first 50 guests to the Watershed Fun Fair get to take home a free potted native plant. For more information or questions, call 425-771-0230.

With the Garden Market at 5th and Bell starting up on May 6 and Mother’s Day around the corner, two of my favorite events to cover are coming up: The 8th Annual Fairy Parade at the Edmonds Library and Edmonds in Bloom’s “Kids Plant for Mom’s Day.”

On May 13, kids of all ages are welcome to join the library’s DIY parade of fairies and elves. Those interested can meet at the library at 11 a.m. for crafts and preparations, and the parade starts at noon. Fairies and elves will march with their friends and families down to the Garden Market, where they have two different ways to work on a Mother’s Day present.

First is the “Kids Plant for Mom’s Day” event at the Garden Market, which starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. Kids and their grown-up get to pick a beach pail, decorate it with stickers, and plant colorful annuals for the Mom in their life with the help of Edmonds in Bloom volunteers. This is so great because it wraps in celebrating someone special to you with fun and possibly a bag of kettle corn. This event is easily coupled with the yearly card- making event at C’est La Vie, 320 5th Ave. S. the day before Mother’s Day. A $10 dollar donation for materials to Edmonds in Bloom is greatly appreciated. For more information, visit EdmondsinBloom.com.

Glazed and Amazed, 514 Main Street, has its Mother’s Day event on Mother’s Day, May 14. I just called to get the details and they let me know that this event requires a reservation as it’s their “busiest day of the year.” There are a few time slots still available and all Moms who attend will get a free fused glass necklace made by Glazed and Amazed employees. For more information and to make reservations, you can call 425-673-5474.