Edmonds man wins Whidbey Island Marathon

City of Edmonds Public Works employee Ryan Hill won last weekend’s Whidbey Island Marathon with a time of 3:06.40.

Hill, an Edmonds resident, said this is the third time he’s run in the marathon but the first time he has won it.

The 36-year-old Hill played lacrosse in high school, but later began competing in triathlons including the famous Iron Man race, and even worked at a triathlon store before beginning work for the City of Edmonds.

He admitted he didn’t train much for the April 23 marathon, running about five miles a week before the event. “I was spending more time working in my yard than training,” he said.

Hill said he also enjoys local runs, and plans to compete in the Beat Brackett 5K, which is held just prior to the Edmonds Kind of Fourth of July Parade.