Edmonds Police Blotter, April 11-17

April 11

23900 block 84th Avenue West: Suspicious vehicle led to warrant arrest.

1100 block 4th Avenue South: Resident reported medication stolen during “Open House”.

8100 block 236th Street Southwest: A man attempted to commit suicide via overdosing with prescription pills and drinking alcohol.

7600 block 218th Street Southwest: A fraudulent business cashiers check was written above the amount for the victim’s sale item, with directions to cash it and give the overage to shippers. The check was not cashed.

172100 block Sea Lawn Place: A woman told police that someone used her credit cards without her permission.

8500 block Main Street: An attempted burglary was reported.

April 12

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: “Dine and dash” suspect was located and arrested.

23600 block Edmonds Way: A fourth-degree domestic violence assault led to an arrest.

9000 block 7th Place West: A suicidal man was taken to the hospital for a mental evaluation.

7300 block 224th Street Southwest: Someone stole property from a car while it was parked at Mill Park condos.

21100 block Summit Lane: A dog attacked a man and another dog.

8400 block 240th Street Southwest: Police received reports of three tires having several nails stuck in them over past three weeks, with similar incidents also reported in the area.

10500 block Alan A Dale Place: A male was arrested for taking a motor vehicle without permission.

220th Street and 84th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for DUI after colliding with a Community Transit Bus.

April 13

8200 block 234th Street Southwest: Victim reported an unauthorized withdrawl of 1,600 Euros from credit card.

20700 block 86th Street Southwest: Police assisted Child Protective Services on a welfare check of a 2-year-old boy.

23300 block Highway 99: Lost medication was reported.

9000 block 204th Street Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute occurred between adult brothers.

23300 block 92nd Avenue West: Police responded to a physical domestic dispute between a juvenile brother and sister.

7300 block 216th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for hit and run.

24200 block Edmonds Way: A man was arrested for reckless driving and hit and run.

8800 block 194th Street Southwest: A driver who collided with a parked vehicle was arrested on scene for DUI.

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for a warrant and drug charges.

22100 block Highway 99: A man who was stopped by police was arrested for a warrant and drug possession.

April 14

23400 block 99th Place West: Police received a report of an overnight vehicle prowl.

200 block 2nd Avenue North: A brother and sister had a verbal argument.

22500 block Highway 99: A lost wallet was reported at 99 Ranch Market.

200 block 3rd Avenue South: A woman reported that someone attempted to divert money from her pending property sale into another account via email.

7600 block 199th Street Southwest: A woman was arrested for a domestic assault involving her boyfriend.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was detained by loss prevention during a shoplift, and drug paraphernalia was located. Police were contacted and the man was arrested.

22201 block Highway 99: Subject was arrested on outstanding warrants and cited for trespassing and resisting arrest.

April 15

23500 block Highway 99: A mother reported her 16-year-old son as a runaway.

23600 block Highway 99: A suspect was arrested following theft of alcohol from Safeway.

200 block Railroad Avenue: A vehicle was stolen.

21900 block Highway 99: Two juvenile females were trespassed from local business and released to guardians.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was reported missing after she was discharged from hospital following an involuntary mental commitment.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A verbal domestic dispute was reported.

April 16

7900 block 234th Street Southwest: An argument was reported between husband and wife.

18600 block 33rd Avenue West: Police provided a K-9 assist to Lynnwood PD for a commercial burglary.

April 17

9400 block 234th Street Southwest: A rock was thrown through a window and an Amazon package was stolen.

20000 block Highway 99: Police K-9 provided assistance to Lynnwood PD for an attempted commercial burglary.

22600 and 22400 blocks 93rd Place West, 8600 block 218th Street Southwest: Several victims reported their parked vehicles were spray painted overnight. See related story here.

24100 block 100th Avenue West: Complainant told police that someone had smashed the front passenger side window of a vehicle during the night.

21500 block 88th Avenue West: A “Free Little Library” box in the front yard of residence was spray painted.

50 block Railroad Avenue: A theft was reported.

1000 block Glen Street: An unlocked vehicle was entered and one item was taken.

22000 block Highway 99: A lost wallet led to fraudulent activity on debit card.