Edmonds Police Blotter: April 18-25

April 18

21600 block 76th Avenue West: Verbal domestic investigation between a man and woman reveals an earlier assault that occurred in the City of Marysville. Man was taken into custody and given to Marysville for booking on fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

700 block Caspers Street: A vehicle was entered and items taken.

8000 block Cyrus Place: Police received report of someone’s identity fraudulently used in an attempt to open a credit account.

22500 block Highway 99: Suspicious transient subjects were seen behind the Ranch 99 market. Payless Shoes had made a complaint of subjects blocking several parking spaces. One of those involved was found to have a misdemeanor warrant from Everett Police.

23600 block Highway 99: A shoplift was reported during which a loss prevention officer was assaulted.

8200 block Sierra Drive: Someone attempted to break into the victim’s house.

22600 block Highway 99: A security cord was cut and a cell phone stolen from store.

21900 block Highway 99: A shoplifting incident resulted in a drug arrest.

April 19

1100 block A Avenue South: A residential burglary by a known suspect was reported, one of multiple burglaries done by subject that evening

21700 block 84th Avenue West: A man reported that an unknown suspect broke his house window.

8700 block Madrona Lane: A man was arrested for residential burglary after breaking a window and entering the attached garage and residence.

8400 block 218th Street Southwest: A swastika symbol was found on hood of vehicle.

23000 block Highway 99: A forged bank check was used to buy car parts.

9300 block 236th Street Southwest: A Madrona School employee reported a swastika on sign next to school.

5th Avenue North/Main Street: Graffiti reported in downtown Edmonds.

15700 block 70th Avenue West: An unknown person opened a bank account in victim’s name.

7100 182nd Place Southwest: A son and father got into a verbal argument over car keys. A warrant was located on the son, who was arrested and booked into jail.

8600 block 236th Street Southwest: Lost passport reported.

500 block 5th Avenue South: A lost wallet was turned into the police department’s front desk.

900 block Hindley Lane: A verbal domestic incident was reported.

23400 block 94th Avenue West: A woman was threatening suicide and during the police investigation they located a stolen gun.

8500 block 196th Street Southwest: A burglary was reported at a secured parking garage,

April 20

9200 block 2240th Street Southwest: An apparent road rage incident ended with shots fired from one vehicle and suspects fleeing. No injuries to victim.

8400 block 244th Street Southwest An adult male was trespassed from a local restaurant after causing a disturbance.

23500 block Edmonds Way: A boyfriend was late for work and it led to fourth-degree assault of girlfriend.

20600 block 76th Avenue West: A car owner found his vehicle lifted up on a jack with the lug nuts removed from one wheel. No damage to vehicle.

20600 block 76th Ave. W.: A stolen vehicle was recovered in front of victim’s house with property missing.

22600 block 93rd Place West: A bicycle was found.

21900 block Highway 99: A man shoplifted at local grocery store and struggled with loss prevention.

23600 block Highway 99: A bicycle theft was reported.

April 21

18800 block 78th Avenue West: Police responded to a report of a mental health issue.

18500 block 83rd Avenue West: A power saw was stolen during a overnight burglary of a storage shed.

100 block West Dayton: Vehicle theft is reported.

24000 block 95th Place West: Reporting party, who has been given financial power of attorney over her aunt’s affairs, believes aunt’s daughter has been financially abusing her mother.

220th Street Southwest and Highway 99: A woman stopped for disorderly conduct was arrested for warrants and drug paraphernalia.

21900 block Highway 99: A person waiting at bus stop witnessed a man vandalizing a car in the Winco Foods parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: Two men entered a local businesses. One distracted the employee while the other stole from the pharmacy.

7700 block 233rd Place Southwest: A vehicle took off at a high rate of speed. Police located it stopped and unoccupied. The vehicle was recently stolen out of Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction.

April 22

8400 block 244th Street Southwest: Counterfeit money was passed at a restaurant.

600 block Main Street: Theft of wedding ring from inside condo reported.

7300 block 212th Street Southwest: A lost/stolen wallet was recovered with missing ID and bank cards.

18800 block 78th Ave. West: A father and adult daughter had a verbal argument over her possible mental health issues.

9800 block Edmonds Way: A mom reported her juvenile son had been involved in a fight.

22100 block Highway 99: Subject was arrested on outstanding felony Department of Corrections warrant and booked at Snohomish County Jail.

100 block 4th Avenue North: A vehicle was stolen..

8700 block 191st Place Southwest: Police received a report of a missing juvenile suspected of running away.

22200 block 39th Avenue West: A K-9 assist was provided to Mountlake Terrace PD for an arson of a portapotty.

April 23

7200 block 213th Place Southwest: A mother and son had anargument about the son’s life choices.

21900 block 96th Avenue West: Theft of a cell phone reported.

8500 block 196th Street Southwest: A fraudulent charge made on a credit card.

19600 block 81st Place West: A foster mother/daughter have a verbal dispute.

April 24

8200 block Lake Ballinger Way: A man and woman got into a verbal domestic dispute.

21000 block 80th Avenue West: Theft of mail from mailbox reported.

300 block 3rd Avenue South: Vehicle prowl with theft occurred.

23200 block Highway 99: A man reported his vehicle stolen.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: Police responded to a domestic disturbance.

7300 block 208th Street Southwest: Police conducted a welfare check of a juvenile based on a report that her father was giving her drugs.

April 25

23600 block Highway 99: A woman was arrested for stealing from a grocery store.

216000 block 76th Avenue West: A mother and her adult son argued. The mother told police her son should be in mental health facility.