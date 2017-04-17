Updated: Edmonds police investigate swastikas, other graffiti left in Westgate neighborhood

Updated at 5:41 p.m. with additional information from police.

Edmonds police said that several victims came forward Monday with reports of swastikas as well as other random graffiti painted on cars and homes in Edmonds’ Westgate neighborhood overnight.

According to Edmonds police spokesman Sgt. Josh McClure, when officers interviewed the victims, “there was no information that led them or the investigating officers to believe that they were targeted because of any specific protected class.”

However, McClure said, “we are continuing to examine each incident as well as the incident as a whole to determine if there is a specific reason these people were targeted.” Police have also notified the local FBI office to make them aware of the situation, as they do in any investigation that may include a possible hate crime motivation, he added.

“At this point, none of the of the victims feel that they were targeted due to their race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation or mental, physical or sensory handicap,” McClure said. “However, the Edmonds Police Department is continuing to investigate these crimes as possible hate crimes in addition to the crime of vandalism.”

Edmonds Police Chief Al Compaan said such graffiti “has no place in our society and is strongly condemned by me and any who stand up for the law and basic human dignity.”

“We are asking for the public’s help with identifying suspects,” Compaan added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 425-771-0212 or epdtips.edmondswa.gov .

There were also reports of similar incidents occurring in nearby Esperance, which is located in unincorporated Snohomish County and served by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, McClure said. A message to the sheriff’s office asking for details wasn’t immediately returned.

According to this article Monday in Seattle’s The Stranger, a KUOW Radio employee who lives in Esperance woke up to find swastikas on her car, the Vanpool Community Transit car she drives and eight other cars on her block.