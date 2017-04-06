Edmonds Restaurant News: Stay local for Seattle Restaurant Week plus Easter brunch options

Don’t you just love dine-out promotions? Restaurant News made a visit at lunch at local Salt & Iron, during the last round… OK, I went twice…friends came over for lunch, you know? And then we had all those oysters during their 2nd Anniversary, but hey, who’s counting?

Confession time– Restaurant News did sign up for the “Challenge for Change” harborsquare.com/challenge at Harbor Square Athletic Club — starts next week. Gotta keep ahead of the curves created by all these calories, and keep readers informed on the best in our area restaurants.

More fun in store for Seattle Restaurant Week

April 9-13.

Epulo Bistro and the Loft Cafe + Courtyard join Bar Dojo and Salt & Iron with special menus. Three courses for $32 at dinner and lunch too. Check out http://srw.seattletimes.com. No hassles with traffic on the I-5 south, maybe a teensy bit of a challenge to locate a spot to park, but the walk will do one good and burn off the calories from all the wonderful fare offered at our local Edmonds restaurants.

Restaurant industry news

Specialty Food Magazine’s latest publication arrived, filled with interesting facts:

IBIS World, an industry and market research organization, reports a growth of 150 percent on hot sauce. We’ve seen hot sauce replace catsup as the number-one condiment, and spicy varieties of liquid fire are in use as a condiment in our home kitchens.

Samples from the collection of bottles on the table at many restaurants, and not just the Asian food places, have expanded our tastes. Hot sauce crosses gender, age, ethnicity and income. No longer just vinegar and peppers; hot sauce is a category that showcases culinary creativity, and the possibilities seem endless.

Sriracha has taken on a life of its own. Not just an orange sauce in a plastic bottle, it’s the staple of the Vietnamese soup kitchens — and it’s an ingredient to flavor ketchup, chips and many other food items.

A riddle: What food is both hot and cold at the same time? Answer: hot sauce ice cream sundaes.

Olive Oil Hibiscus Balsamic sauce: a colorful red topping drizzled on two scoops of vanilla ice cream in the bowl. Tubac Olive Oil Hibiscus Balsamic Hot Sauce is made with imported balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy. This sauce is then cured with fresh Pequin peppers and hibiscus. It spices up everything from burgers to vanilla ice cream. tubacoliveoil.com

Sweet and hot takes on recipes crop up with creations in the dessert category and the bakery. Portland, Ore.’s iconic Voodoo Doughnuts has an item called the Reaper Pepper Doughnut, named for the Carolina Reaper — a new jalapeno-like pepper variety on an upward trend.

Washington companies highlighted

Restaurant News spotted La Panzanella Artisanal Foods’ new Crostini Bites at our Edmonds PCC. They are smaller in size but bigger on flavor: Italian herb, sun-dried tomato basil, and spicy olive.

Kudos to our local Seattle confectioner Fran’s Chocolates, which is now certified in both Organic and Fair Trade categories. Long renowned for their Almond Gold Bars, the butter caramel, roasted almond confections enrobed in a 70-percent single original dark chocolate, are available in a large bar or a smaller, almost guilt-free, almond bite.

Easter brunch options

Speaking of chocolate confections, they play a part in many folks’ menus during a special holiday next weekend. Don your Easter bonnet or go casual, but don’t miss out on celebrating next weekend at local spots.

Bistro 76 Cafe and Catering: “It’s our first year open for Easter brunch and it will be pretty special.” Readers, between the photos and descriptions my salivary glands kicked into high gear… how ‘bout you?

Breakfast Meats -Thick sliced apple wood smoked bacon, chef-carved Black Forest ham, Italian sausage patties

Eggs- scrambled with cheddar and scallions, eggs Benedict with Hollandaise or build-your- own omelet

House-brined corned beef hash, topped with braised caramelized onions

Smoked salmon (they smoke their own!) with cream cheese, capers, red onion and mini bagels

Fresh fruit with homemade maple pecan granola & lemon yogurt

Salads include a 76 Caesar Salad and a classic broccoli salad (with bacon, and all the great goodies)

Still have a bit of room left? Try a cheese blintz, waffles made to order, or rice fritters.

Thirsty? Sip on a special Easter mimosa, a Bloody Mary, beer or wine.

Buffet brunch will have seating times at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations are recommended (call 425-776-3616), but walk-ins will be welcomed if seating is available. Prices per person, $29 for adults and $12 for kids 10 and under, includes one complimentary glass of champagne for the adults and one complimentary candy egg per child.

Chanterelle will be open Easter Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for breakfast/brunch. Full breakfast menu available and they have wonderful brunch-friendly drinks to choose from. Brooke says, “We usually have less of a wait (or even no wait at times) on Easter.” If you have parties of six or more, secure reservations by calling 425-774-0650.

Demetri’s WoodStone Taverna is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Order from the brunch menu and check on their website for Easter specials.

Claire’s Restaurant and Lounge will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. with happy hour all day. They will be serving honey ham, scalloped potatoes and fresh green beans with a choice of soup or salad for $13.99, starting at 11 a.m.

FIVE-Restaurant Bistro will be open regular Sunday business hours on Easter Sunday, 3-10 p.m. They offer a regular dinner menu.

Rusty Pelican Cafe Edmonds will serve brunch all day on Easter Sunday. Sip on a special mimosa or Bloody Mary, munch on their signature cinnamon rolls, coffee cakes or muffins. Try the fresh Dungeness crab cake benedict, an Ole Omelet or Soufflé French toast, guaranteed to make the meal a delicious delight.

Salt & Iron will be serving Easter brunch off the brunch menu. They will be open at 9 a.m. for brunch on Easter Sunday. Sister restaurant Bar Dojo will be closed for Easter.

Scott’s Bar & Grill says “Book your Easter Weekend Holiday Table” for April 15 or 16. Here’s what’s in store:

Fresh-sliced seasonal fruits, Maytag Blue Cheese Salad, Maple Chicken Salad and their award-winning Pea Salad and other fresh items.

Prawn cocktails, smoked salmon, and an omelet station stocked with ingredients for your personal egg dishes. Rock salt roasted prime rib with au jus and fresh horseradish or maple-glazed ham, carved for your plate.

Pastry table piled high with house-made muffins, scones, quick breads and pastries.

Vanilla French toast, eggs Benedict, and poached Alaskan cod round out the possibilities.

Prices: adults 28.95; children 5-12 11.95; children under 5 years old are free.

My Edmonds News readers ask- “Where can I find…”

Looking for authentic Polish Easter Bread? For many Orthodox Christians, Kulich — the festive and colorful bread — is a part of their Easter morning table, along with paskha and colored boiled eggs. Kulichi will be available nearby in Mountlake Terrace at Crema de la Crema starting next Tuesday, according to owner Nikolai Kulakevich.

On a recent visit to Crema de la Crema, Restaurant News spotted in the display case some adorable pastries called Maracuja Pillows, sure to delight children — and grownups too — on Easter morning.

Celebrate sports!

Mariners Opening Day is Monday, April 10. The Edmonds Senior Center will have their famous luncheon on Opening Day, so stop in and join the fun. Here’s the menu: My-oh-My! Coleslaw, Ballpark hot dog on bun with condiments, Grand Slam Baked Beans and a Home Run Dessert.

Spud Fish and Chips will sell Mariners’ game staple garlic fries for $3.50 all day April 10. Spud also has sports gear: Spud baseball T-shirts (black & white with 3/4 sleeves) and black Spud shirts with the logo on the back for $15 each.

Plan ahead

April 25th is National Zucchini Day, and Spud will offer a great Parmesan Breaded Zucchini.

— By Kathy Passage

A specialty gourmet food broker for over 30 years, Kathy Passage has in-depth knowledge on food and the special qualities of ingredients used in the exquisite products she helped bring to market. Kathy brings this unique perspective from the “other side of the plate” to writing about the food and restaurant scene in Edmonds.