Edmonds Sculptors Workshop pottery sale May 5-6

Sculptors Workshop is hosting a spring studio sale May 5-6 at the Frances Anderson Center, Room 210, 700 Dayton St. Hours are 1-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Decorative and functional pottery handcrafted by Sculptors’ Workshop members include garden art, vases, platters, mugs, plates and bowls. During the sale and throughout the month of May, see numerous interpretations from Sculptors Workshop as they explore the simple yet complex subject of “Black & White” in a show at the Anderson Center’s gallery.

For more information about the sale and show, visit the Sculptors Workshop’s Facebook page.