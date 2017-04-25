Emergency repair work to slow down overnight I-5 traffic April 25-28

Late-night travelers who use Interstate 5 just north of downtown Seattle should prepare for delays during the overnight hours of Tuesday, April 25, to Friday, April 28. Seattle City Light crews need to make emergency repairs to power lines damaged on Saturday morning, April 22.

City Light crews will perform intermittent rolling slowdowns on both directions of I-5 between 11:59 p.m. and 4 a.m. each night. The rolling slowdowns will allow crews to safely pull power lines above the interstate. As many as three rolling slowdowns could happen during the work hours.

Northbound I-5 traffic will gradually slow to 10 mph starting at the State Route 520 exit ramp in Seattle. Southbound I-5 traffic will slow down just after the State Route 104 on-ramp in Shoreline. Pilot cars will lead the slowed traffic through the work area until the roadway is clear, then allow traffic to accelerate back to highway speeds.